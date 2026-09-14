Pregnant woman strangled to death by husband in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband at Suryanagar in Alwal, reportedly following his suspicion over her fidelity.

The deceased, identified as Shivani, had married Parashuram around six months ago. According to preliminary information obtained by police, Parashuram reportedly became suspicious of her after she became pregnant. The suspicion is said to have led to frequent disputes between the couple.

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On Sunday, Parashuram allegedly strangled Shivani to death at their residence. The incident came to light subsequently, following which the Alwal police registered a case and began an investigation.

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Police are examining the circumstances that led to the killing and are collecting further details about the couple’s relationship.

Further investigation is under way.