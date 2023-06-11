Pregnant women should read Ramayana, says Telangana governor

New Delhi: Pregnant women should chant ‘Sunderkand’ and read epics like Ramayana to have mentally and physically sound babies, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday.

Soundararajan, who is also a gynaecologist and fetal therapist, made the remarks while launching ‘Garbha Sanskar‘ programme of an RSS-linked body.

Under the ‘Garbha Sanskar’ programme developed by Samvardhinee Nyas, doctors associated with the organisation will provide a mix of “scientific and traditional” prescriptions to expectant mothers so that they give birth to “sanskari and deshbhakt” babies.

These prescriptions will include reading of religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita, chanting of Sanskrit mantras and practice of yoga.

The process will start from the pre-conception to delivery stage and continue till a baby attains two years of age. Family members of the expectant mothers will also be guided during the programme, according to the ‘Garbha Sanskar’ module launched virtually.

Also Read Telangana Guv calls for more generic medicine outlets in tribal areas

Samvardhinee Nyas is a wing of Rashtra Sevika Sangh, a women’s organisation that parallels the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the virtual launch event, Soundararajan appreciated the efforts of the Samvardhinee Nyas in developing ‘Garbha Sanskar’ programme module and said implementation of this “scientific and holistic approach” towards pregnancy will “definitely” yield positive results.

“In villages, we have seen expectant mothers reading Ramayana, Mahabharata and other epics as well as good stories. Particularly in Tamil Nadu, there is a belief that pregnant ladies should learn Sunderkandam of Kamba Ramayana,” she said.

Chanting of “Sunderkand” during pregnancy will be “very good for the babies”, she added.

“Sunderkand” is a chapter in Hindu epic “Ramayana”, which depicts the adventures of Lord Hanuman and his selflessness, strength, and devotion to Lord Rama.

Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, noted the scientific approach towards pregnancy is to prevent complications during the period but a holistic approach towards pregnancy would help pregnant women give birth to healthy and sound babies.

Practice of yoga during pregnancy will take care of physical and mental wellbeing of both the expectant mother and the baby in the womb and eventually help in normal delivery, she said, highlighting the significance of motherhood and the importance of the ‘Garbha Sanskar’.

Addressing the event, Leena Gahane, co-head of the intellectual wing of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, appreciated the launch of ‘Garbha Sanskar’ module on the occasion of 350th death anniversary of Jijabai ji and hoped that its implementation will bring “next generation with qualities like Shivaji Maharaj”.

Jijabai, referred to as Rajmata, was the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

The ‘Garbha Sanskar’ programme will be implemented across the country by the doctors associated with the Samvardhinee Nyas, according to a senior functionary of the organisation.

“For this, we have divided the country into five regions and in each of the five regions will have a team of 10 doctors who will implement the programme. Each of these doctors will start with taking up 20 cases of pregnancy in their respective regions,” the Samvardhinee Nyas functionary told PTI on Saturday.

An eight-member central team has been formulated to guide and oversee the implementation of the ‘Garbha Sanskar’ programme. The central team comprises ayurvedic, homeopathy and allopathy doctors and a “subject expert”, she had said while sharing details about the programme.