Telangana Guv calls for more generic medicine outlets in tribal areas

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday interacted with Jan Aushadi Kendra in-charges in the state through video conference and called for opening up of more number of Generic Medicine outlets in tribal areas.

She connected with the Jan Aushadi in-charges through a video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi day. She said that generic medicines need to be brought within the reach of tribals living in remote areas as well.

“Many people would have avoided taking lifesaving medicines on a regular basis due to the prohibitive cost of the medicines. The availability of the generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi outlets have helped many to continue regular medication, as the medicines have become inexpensive and affordable,” she added.

Governor Tamilisai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Jan Aushadhi outlets across the country thus drastically reducing the cost of medicines and the burden on the people.