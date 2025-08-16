Prehistoric rock art site found in Telangana

Hyderabad: History enthusiasts from Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam have recently discovered a new prehistoric rock art site inside a cave at Yadgarpalli village of Keesara mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Ahobilam Karunakar and Md Naseeruddin discovered the new rock art site at coordinates 17.401043° N latitude and 80.815642° E longitude inside a cave formed by granite boulders outside the village.

The rock paintings at the site were made in red and white ochre, predominantly featuring stick-like figures usually seen in the prehistoric style of art.

Among them, a battle scene is depicted on a large rock canvas, portraying warriors wielding bows, arrows, and swords in a combat, with victorious and defeated warriors clearly visible. Animals such as elephants, tigers, and horses have also been depicted.

Scenes include humans holding hands, and dancing as a group with weapons, an ox-like animal, handprints, a person riding a horse-like animal, and a turtle-like aquatic creature. A prominent figure is a warrior riding a horse painted in white amidst the red rock paintings. Some white figures have faded, and since red paintings were drawn over the white ones, the earlier white coloured figures have become less distinct. In the white paintings, animals, hunted animals, and four individuals carrying hunted animals can be visible at one spot.

“Upon analysing the red and white colors, the style, and the subject matter of the paintings, along with the availability of micro-lithic tools found near the rock art site, it can be inferred that this site was inhabited by prehistoric humans. “Based on the evidence from polished stone tools, the site is likely a painted rock shelter used from the Mesolithic period to the historical era,” opined S Haragopal, convener of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam.

Previously, this same history team discovered new rock art sites in Kashipet, Pyararam, Lingannapet, and Muchintala villages located close to the newly-found rock art site.