‘Veer Zaara’, which is directed by Yash Chopra, revolves around an Indian pilot, who falls in love with a Pakistani girl.

Preity recalls how SRK ‘brightened’ her day after she felt like a ‘zombie’
Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: X)

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta took a walk down memory lane and recalled her 2004 film ‘Veer-Zaara’ with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who she says helped in “brightening” her day after she felt like a “zombie” during rehearsals.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Preity shared a video featuring the two stars during their dance rehearsals.

The song ‘Tere liye’ could be heard playing in the background as they practiced.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for two days and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day and the rehearsal with his easy charm and timely jokes.”

Preity then talked about a dance step, which she revealed was taken from the song ‘Jiya jale’ from the 1998 film ‘Dil Se…”

The actress wrote: “The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in ‘Jiya Jale’. #memories #tereliye #veerzaara #jiyajale #flashbackfriday #Ting.”

‘Veer Zaara’, which is directed by Yash Chopra, revolves around an Indian pilot, who falls in love with a Pakistani girl.

The film also stars Rani Mukerji.

