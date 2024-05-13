Premiere dates of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are currently the talk of the town among TV fans who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of these popular Indian reality shows. Salman Khan is expected to host BB OTT 3 and Rohit Shetty will be leading Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The internet is buzzing with reports speculating on the celebrity contestants expected to join the upcoming seasons of both shows. From television stars to YouTube personalities, names from various industries are being linked to these reality extravaganzas.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store for viewers.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Pre-production works for Bigg Boss OTT 3 are in full swing, with construction of the iconic house already underway. Makers are in talks with interesting personalities from television, YouTube, and social media circles. Fans can expect the official promo to be released by the end of May.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 last year. Following the same pattern, viewers can anticipate the 3rd season of OTT version to drop on Jio Cinema around mid-June or the third week of June.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have finalized their celebrity contestants and are gearing up for action-packed filming in Romania. Confirmed participants are preparing to jet off to the new shooting location by the end of May. Filming is scheduled to take place for one month, with the premiere expected in the first or second week of July.

Fans are eagerly counting down the days until they hit their screens. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates as Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.