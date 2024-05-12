Preparation for fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls

Khunti: Polling officials with EVMs and other election materials depart for their respective polling stations in Maoist-affected areas of Jharkhand, on the eve of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of Lok sabha elections, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) Berhampur: Polling officials carrying the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material leave for their respective polling booths, a day before voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Berhampur, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after receiving EVMs and other election material, on the eve of the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) Berhampur: Polling officials with election material at a distribution centre before leaving for their respective polling booths, a day before voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Berhampur, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after receiving EVMs and other election material, on the eve of the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) Lakhimpur Kheri: Polling officials receive EVMs and other election material at a distribution center on the eve of the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) Kanpur: Polling officials see the list of block as they arrive to collect EVMs for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a distribution centre, in Kanpur, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)