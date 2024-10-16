Preparation of books in Urdu for higher education is an honour, says MANUU Registrar  

The Union Ministry of Education has entrusted a huge responsibility to prepare higher education textbooks in Urdu at Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

“This project is a matter of pride for us as well as the whole Urdu community,” Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, expressed these views today while delivering the presidential address during the valedictory of a 2-day workshop for the authors.

University Grants Commission in its initiative through Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS) has embarked upon a project to prepare textbooks in 22 Indian languages. MANUU has been selected as the Nodal University for Urdu.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed expressed confidence that MANUU under the guidance of Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, VC, who is also the Nodal Officer for Urdu at the national level, will come out with flying colours by successfully implementing the project.

Prof. M.K.M. Zafar, coordinator of BBS Urdu presented a report about the workshop and said that this exercise has helped in clearing the vision and approach of the participants. Prof. Gurpal Singh, (BBS Nodal Officer, Punjab Central University), Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, H K Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, and Prof. M. Vanaja, Dean, School of Education also addressed. Certificates were also distributed among the participants. Dr. Aslam Parvez conducted the proceedings. Dr. Saleh Ameen proposed a vote of thanks.

Yuva Sangam Programmes

Meanwhile, MANUU has been nominated as a Nodal University to carry out Yuva Sangam (Phase V) programmes in Telangana.

The Yuva Sangam, under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), is an initiative of the Government of India to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youth belonging to various States. It focuses on conducting exposure tours of the youths comprising students studying in Higher Educational institutions (HEIs) and some off-campus youths from one state to another.