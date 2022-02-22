Preparations on for JEE mains exam to be held in May

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to hold the JEE mains exam in May this year. Students from all the states demanding amendment in JEE mains exam’s rules mandating minimum of 75% marks in Inter 2nd year written exam.

Due to the covid-19 crisis, the exam rules were made easy. And after the normalcy returning the NTA is considering applying the old rules which are being opposed by the students.

For the past two years, students were promoted without a written exam. In Telangana state, SSC students were promoted after canceling the exams. Similarly, the first year inter students were promoted for the second year but later on, the exam was held. But after the student’s protest, all were promoted with minimum marks.

Now, these students need to appear for the JEE mains exam and many are apprehensive that they may not be able to obtain 75% in inter due to which they are demanding amendment in the exam rules.