Prepare for exams, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges unemployed youth

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges 30 lakh young people without jobs to start getting ready for exams. He says the state government is getting ready to hire people for different jobs.

At a job fair called the Singareni Job Mela in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka handed out job offers to 441 people. Most of these jobs were given to people based on their need.

Out of the 441 people who got jobs, 412 were given jobs because they really needed them. These jobs included positions like junior assistants and motor mechanics.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the government is planning to hire 15,000 constables in just 15 days. He also mentioned that they’ll soon announce 64 openings for Group-1 jobs.

The Chief Minister wants to make sure that 80% of the jobs at SCCL, a coal mining company, go to local young people. He’s also looking into making it easier for people who have family members working there to get jobs.