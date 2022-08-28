Prepare for PE test, final exam: Hyderabad CP to police job aspirants

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Sunday urged police constable aspirants to focus on physical tests and final exams following the preliminary exams.

The exam was conducted in 49 centres across the city. The commissioner further said that the police department also provided training ahead of the exam. Addressing the media at Osmania University the commissioner said that the exam is being conducted by the Telangana state police recruitment board.

Similarly, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat also toured an examination centre following the preliminary round of the constable tests.

Also Read Telangana: TSRTC to provide free travel to constable exam aspirants

Addressing the students, the commissioner asked them to concentrate on physical fitness and final exams. Out of a total of 78,571 candidates who applied for the exam, a total of 67,709 appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 121 centres across the centres.

Bhagwat further said that all the bundobust and other arrangements have been made to conduct the exam successfully and mentioned that no incidents of any irregularities occurred during the examination.