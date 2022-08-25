Telangana: TSRTC to provide free travel to constable exam aspirants

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday announced free travel for constable exam aspirants.

The preliminary exams for the post of constable are scheduled to be held on August 28, for which the TSRTC is making special arrangements. The corporation aims to ensure that aspirants do not face challenges due to lack of transportation facilities. The exam will be conducted between 10: AM to 1:00 pm

Guidelines have been issued to all depot managers to depot managers regarding the arrangements ahead of the exam. The managing director of the TSRTC, VC Sajjanar said that a total of 6,61,196 candidates including 502,266 female and 1,58,930 males will take the exam.

Sajjanar further said that special arrangements will be made for candidates who use TSRTC services. Bus deport managers across Telangana have been instructed to ensure safety during travel.