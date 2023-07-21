Preserve historical buildings in India, says historian Suleman Siddiqui

Hyderabad: As a cluster of responsible citizens, society must recognise the significance of culture and save the heritage of not just Telangana but the entire country. “We must preserve the engineering marvels of the mediaeval period, which we have in the form of monuments while acknowledging the extraordinary technological advances in the field,” said Prof Suleman Siddiqui, former Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University & Former Registrar, MANUU on July 19. He was giving Professor Sadiq Naqvi Memorial Lecture. The topic of his lecture was ‘An Outline History of Socio-Cultural and Mystic Life in the Deccan’ that was organized by Saiyid Hamid Library at MANUU.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor presided over the function.

Prof. Siddiqui discussed the magnificent synthesis of composite culture of the Deccan from the Bahmanis to the Asaf Jahs. He emphasised their contribution to the retaining and developing water bodies and generous donations to religious places such as mosques, temples and Dargahs. The rulers in those periods contributed immensely to the overall development of the Deccan.

Prof. Ainul Hasan while paying tribute to the eminent historian from Osmania University Dr. Sadiq Naqvi, informed about instituting a Gold medal in his memory by his family. This will be awarded on a rotating basis to the top graduate of the Department of History, Department of Islamic Studies, Department of Urdu, and HKS Centre for Deccan Studies.

Students of Prof. Sadiq Naqvi– Ms. Saraswathi and Dr. S. Jai Kishan, Salarjung Museum Board Member and Bhavan’s New Science College Chairman shared their memories of Prof Naqvi.

Ali Naqvi, son of Prof. Sadiq Naqvi expressed his gratitude to MANUU for instituting the gold medal in memory of his father.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar and Prof. Deepak Kumar, an eminent historian and Honorary Professor, MANUU also spoke. Dr. Akhtar Parvez, University Librarian and Programme Director, informed about books donated by the family members of Prof. Sadiq Naqvi.

Prof. Deepak Kumar and Mir Firasat Ali Khusrow have also donated a rich collection of books to the library, he added.

Dr. Faisal Mustafa, Assistant Librarian, proposed the vote of thanks.