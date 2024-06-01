President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials in Delhi

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea Alassane Conte during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China Xu Feihong during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Lindy Elizabeth Cameron during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the High Commissioner of New Zealand Patrick John Rata during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji Jagnnath Sami during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)

