President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived at the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Secunderabad here as part of her winter sojourn.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana ministers along with senior officials received the President at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet.

The President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam till December 22.

On December 19, Murmu will inaugurate a national conference for the chairpersons of public service commissions, being organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission here.

On December 20, the President will address a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, being organised in Hyderabad by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Nilayam Nikunj at Rashtrapati Nilayam now open for visitors

The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam at least once a year and conducts official business.

The ‘The Retreat Building’ in Shimla and the ‘Rashtrapati Nilayam’ in Hyderabad reflect their integrative role of the President’s office in the country.

These locations, one in north and another in south, symbolise the country’s unity and the unity of diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President’s Secretariat.

Constructed during 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains 11 rooms on its premises. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, morning room, dining room and others.