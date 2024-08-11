President Droupadi Murmu in Timor-Leste

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 11th August 2024 3:49 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu in Timor-Leste
Dili: President Droupadi Murmu with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta during a ceremonial welcome upon her arrival, in Dili, Timor-Leste, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Dili: President Droupadi Murmu with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta during a meeting, in Dili, Timor-Leste, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Dili: President Droupadi Murmu with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, in Dili, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. President Murmu was conferred with Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country’s highest civilian award. (PTI Photo)

