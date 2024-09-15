President Droupati Murmu extends Milad-un-Nabi wishes to citizens

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 15th September 2024 6:52 pm IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI)

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, September 15, greeted citizens on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi and asked all to imbibe the “pious teachings of the Holy Quran and resolve to build a peaceful society”.

“On the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, celebrated as Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters,” she said in her message.

Prophet Muhammad inspired us to strengthen the feelings of love and brotherhood, the President said.

“He stressed on the importance of equality and harmony in society. He encouraged people to be compassionate towards others and serve the humanity,” Murmu said.

“Let us imbibe the pious teachings of the Holy Quran and resolve to build a peaceful society,” she added.

