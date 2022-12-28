President lays foundation stone for pilgrimage facilities in Telangana

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the development of pilgrimage facilities at ‘Bhadrachalam Group of Temples’ under ‘PRASHAD’ scheme in Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

The President, who is on a visit to the state as part of winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad, offered prayers at the famous Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam.

During her visit to the temple town, she inaugurated ‘Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan’ organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad Telangana and virtually inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, the President noted that the famous temples in the state are visited by lakhs of pilgrims. Of the domestic and foreign tourists, a large number of them are pilgrims. In this way, it has a huge contribution in enhancing domestic tourism, she said in an official press release.

Tourism increases the livelihood opportunities and income of the people and also strengthens the local economy.

The President appreciated the Ministry of Tourism for giving a boost to the spiritual and cultural tourism through the development of pilgrimage sites under the ‘PRASHAD’ (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme.

Noting that tribal people, especially from the Koya community, gather to offer prayers to Sammakka Saralamma’ in the state, she said such festivals and gatherings strengthen social harmony.

With these activities, our traditions continue to grow from generation to generation. It is imperative to keep our culture, traditions and customs alive. This would also help to preserve our heritage, she added.

She appreciated the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad-Telangana for organising the Sammelan’.

The President further said active participation of women is essential for the overall development of our society and country.

It is a matter of satisfaction that the Parishad is running development centers to take women forward in the direction of economic empowerment, she said.

The Parishad is also organising camps in tribal areas to increase awareness about rural development, the President noted and hailed the initiative.

The President also visited the Rudreshwara temple (famously known as Ramappa temple) in Warangal district where she laid foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure and restoration of Kameshwaralaya temple, the release said.