President Murmu accepts credentials from four envoys

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2024 10:53 am IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Mariano Agustin Caucino during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_11_2024_000134B)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan Lumumba Maklele Nyajok during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of Spain Juan Antonio March Pujol during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe Stella Nkomo during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

