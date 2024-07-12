President Murmu accepts credentials from four envoys

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan Lumumba Maklele Nyajok during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of Spain Juan Antonio March Pujol during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe Stella Nkomo during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)