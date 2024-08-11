President Murmu addresses Indian community in New Zealand

Auckland: On the concluding day of her visit to New Zealand, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of the Indian Community in Auckland, at a Reception hosted by the High Commission of India. The accompanying Minister of State, Shri George Kurian, and Members of Parliament, Shri Saumitra Khan and Shri Jugal Kishore were present on the occasion.

The event was hosted by Ishant Ghulyani as the MC and featured a large gathering of dignitaries, including Bhav Dhillon, Honorary Consul of India in Auckland; former National Party MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi; Mahesh Bindra; Ranjna Patel; Syed Mujeeb, QSM; Siva Kilari; Jeet Suchdev; and Ghouse Majeed.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of Indian community members from all parts of New Zealand who had traveled to Auckland for the occasion, the President appreciated them for playing an important role in the development and prosperity of New Zealand. From business to education, healthcare to technology, their contribution is invaluable.

The President appreciated the dedication, hard work, and creative spirit of the Indian community. She said that these values have guided us for generations, and will continue to inspire us in the future.

The President was happy to note the rapid progress of bilateral relations between India and New Zealand. She said that exchanges of high-level visits and delegations have contributed to deepening understanding between the two countries and opening up of new avenues of cooperation. She praised the government and people of New Zealand for their inclusive and welcoming spirit, enabling the Indian community to thrive and prosper.

The President announced that India would soon open a Consulate in Auckland to fulfill the long-standing demand for the Indian diaspora in Auckland. She expressed confidence that it will play a major role in further enhancing India-New Zealand diplomatic relations.

The President said that we see our Indian community across the world as key partners in the journey of building a developed India. The skills, expertise, and experience of the Indian community are valuable for the progress of India.

Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan, highlighted the unwavering support of the Indian community during crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle on the East Coast. “The community consistently steps up to help in times of need,” Bhushan noted.