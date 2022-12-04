President Murmu speaks glowingly of AP’s role in nation’s development

Amaravati: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday hailed the contribution of people from Andhra Pradesh towards the country’s development, and advised students to tread a fine balance between following traditions and embracing the modern world.

Murmu addressed a gathering after being welcomed at a civic reception hosted here on her first visit to the state upon becoming President.

“In line with the National Education Policy-2020, our students should earn an eminent place in the modern world while continuing our traditions. Eminent scientist Dr Yallapragada Subba Rao did this a century ago,” she noted.

The President recalled the life of Dr Subba Rao who went to the Harvard Medical School in 1922 to pursue pharmacy and biochemistry.

“He made great contributions in this field. His research led to discovery of many life-saving medicines. He was also interested in Ayurveda,” the President said.

She pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had a leading role in the development of modern science and technology in independent India.

“People of Andhra Pradesh have enhanced the country’s reputation in science and technology, especially information technology. The Telugu diaspora has an influencing role across the world, with majority of them being technology professionals,” she said.

The President hoped people of AP would continue their extraordinary contribution in the nation’s development and wished them a golden future.

Murmu pointed out that AP was one of the states that had a sensitive outlook towards women.

She recalled freedom fighter Durgabai Deshmukh of the state who worked for the uplift of women and the role of Sarojini Naidu, “daughter-in-law of AP”, in the Salt Satyagraha.

“When I became Governor of Jharkhand, I always bore in mind the ideals set by Sarojini Naidu to continue to work in public service,” she added.

The President quoted former president and distinguished scholar Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to commend the Telugu people’s “progressive and liberal” outlook towards women and their empowerment.

She also noted that people of AP “must be feeling proud” celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as the national flag was designed by the son of the soil, Pingali Venkaiah.

The President made a mention of the Buddhist tradition of AP, the classical dance form Kuchipudi, writer Molla whose Ramayana became famous by her name.

She also referred to the Sriharikota High Altitude Range of ISRO that stood as a symbol of the scientific advancement of the state.

“I am fortunate to be visiting the land of Balaji (Sri Venkateswara Swamy). I will pray to him for the welfare of the people of the country,” Murmu said.

The President, as part of her two-day trip, will visit the holy hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Tirumala Hills on Monday.

Earlier, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy accorded a warm reception to the President on her arrival in the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram.

Harichandan and Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated the President at the civic reception hosted by the state government.

The Governor presented the President a wood-carved statue of ‘Telugu Talli’ while the Chief Minister presented a portrait of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries attended the event.

After the civic reception, the Governor hosted a banquet in the President’s honour at Raj Bhavan.