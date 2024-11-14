President Murmu to inaugurate ‘Lok Manthan’ in Hyderabad, RSS chief to attend

Hyderabad: President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, in Hyderabad on November 22.

The programme is being organised by Prajna Pravah, an organisation of ‘nation-first’ intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, the event will feature debates on various topics.

The exhibition and cultural programmes for Lok Manthan are slated to begin on November 21.

Also Read Hyderabad: Student dies by suicide over harassment by neighbour

A host of dignitaries including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others are also expected to attend the event to be held from November 21 to 24.

LokManthan, a biennial event, was previously held in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati, starting in 2016.