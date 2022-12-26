President Murumu reaches Hyderabad, leaves for Srisailam

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday reached Hyderabad for a five-day winter sojourn.

After landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, she left for Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh by a helicopter.

After visiting Srisailam temple and participating in various programmes, she will return to Hyderabad in the evening and reach Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad for stay till December 30.

This is Droupadi Murmu’s first visit to Telangana after she was elected to the top post in July.

At the airport, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana minister for tribal welfare Satyavati Rathore and senior officials received the President.

She later left for Srisailam by a helicopter. The Governor and minister Kishan Reddy also left for Srisailam by separate helicopters.

Also Read President Murmu to arrive in Hyderabad for first southern sojourn

The President will visit Srisailam temple and inaugurate projects related to the development of Srisailam Temple under PRASHAD scheme of Union Ministry of Tourism. She will also visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam, before returning to Hyderabad.

President Murmu will address the students and faculty members of Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad on Tuesday. On the same day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service (74thARR Batch). She will also inaugurate the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) at Hyderabad.

The next day, the President will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam Temple under PRASHAD scheme. She will also inaugurate Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad -Telangana as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

She will visit Ramappa Temple in Warangal district the same day and lay the foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple and restoration of Kameshwaralaya temple.

On December 29, the President will interact with the students and faculty members of G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (for Women) as well as students and staff of BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi at Hyderabad. On the same day, she will visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad.

President Murmu will host veer naris and other dignitaries over a lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, on December 30 before returning to Delhi.