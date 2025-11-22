President wraps up Telangana visit, heads to Puttaparthi

The President on Friday inaugurated the second edition of 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav' at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here (one of the Presidential Retreats).

Press Trust of India | Posted by P N Sree Harsha | Published: 22nd November 2025 11:02 am IST
President Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday concluded her Telangana visit and left for Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders saw her off at the Begumpet airport here.

The President would attend the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi on Saturday.

