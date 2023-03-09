President Xi calls for quickly elevating Chinese armed forces to world-class standards

Beijing: Amid escalating tensions with the US, President Xi Jinping has called for more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards as he stressed opening new ground for enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities of the Chinese military to win wars.

Xi, who heads the military besides the ruling Communist Party and the Presidency, made the comments on Wednesday during a meeting of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) delegates attending the annual parliament session here, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities has profound significance in building a modern socialist country, as well as in achieving the goals for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 2027 and more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.

“It is necessary to strengthen the orientation of defence science, technology and industries to serve the armed forces and win wars,” he said.

Highlighting the goal of maximising China’s national strategic capabilities, Xi told the PLA delegates that efforts should be made in integrating the strategic layouts, resources and strengths in all areas, in a bid to systematically upgrade the country’s overall strength to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realise strategic objectives.

Xi called for efforts to advance collaborative innovation in science and technology, with a focus on independent and original innovation, thus building high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology at a faster pace.

Strategic capabilities in emerging fields must be bolstered in pursuit of new advantages in national development and international competitions, and the resilience of industrial and supply chains must be enhanced, Xi said.

He ordered the coordination of the construction of major infrastructure, accelerating the building of national reserves, and making the reserves more capable of safeguarding national security.

Consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities must draw momentum from reform and innovation, Xi stressed, urging more progress on the issue.

He also called for efforts to foster a sound atmosphere of caring for, devoting to, building and safeguarding national defence among members of the public to pool strengths for consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities and for building a strong country with a strong military.

A day earlier, President Xi said that western countries led by the US have carried out all-around containment and suppression, which brought unprecedented and severe challenges to China’s development.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang also sharply criticised the US, saying Washington’s attempts to contain China’s progress will not succeed.

Referring to the recent incident in which a US fighter plane shot down an unmanned Chinese balloon flying over American airspace, he accused the US of violating international law, overreacting and abusing force in shooting it down.

The US perception and views toward China are seriously distorted. Containing and suppressing China won’t make the US great, and it will not stop the rejuvenation of China, Qin said.