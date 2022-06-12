Presidential polls: BJP authorises Nadda, Rajnath for talks with other parties

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday authorised party chief J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to consult other political parties for next month’s Presidential election.

In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, “In view of Presidential election, the BJP has authorised BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for consulting.”

“They will hold consultations with NDA partners, UPA constituents and even Independent Members of Parliament,” Singh said.

Singh further stated that Nadda and Rajnath Singh will soon start process of consultation.

Sources said that consultation will focus on proposed BJP led NDA nominee for the post of President of India.

Presidential polls, if required, will be held on July 18 and counting of votes will take place on July 21.

In an electoral college of around 10.86 lakh votes for the polls, the BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark