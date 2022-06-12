Presidential polls: BJP authorises Nadda, Rajnath for talks with other parties

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 12th June 2022 7:18 pm IST
BJP would have won Bengal polls, but Covid played spoilsport: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda (file Photo)

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday authorised party chief J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to consult other political parties for next month’s Presidential election.

In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, “In view of Presidential election, the BJP has authorised BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for consulting.”

“They will hold consultations with NDA partners, UPA constituents and even Independent Members of Parliament,” Singh said.

MS Education Academy

Singh further stated that Nadda and Rajnath Singh will soon start process of consultation.

Sources said that consultation will focus on proposed BJP led NDA nominee for the post of President of India.

Presidential polls, if required, will be held on July 18 and counting of votes will take place on July 21.

In an electoral college of around 10.86 lakh votes for the polls, the BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button