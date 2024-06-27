President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th June 2024 1:57 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Parliament to address Members of both Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accompanied by her bodyguards arrives at the Parliament House complex to address a joint sitting of both Houses during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi arrives to attend the President’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive to attend the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the Parliament House complex to address a joint sitting of both Houses, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

