Pressing emergency: Shehzad Poonawalla officially quits BJP

New Delhi: Almost a fortnight after reports of quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shehzad Poonawalla resigned from all positions as well as his primary membership through a letter to party chief Nitin Nabin on Monday, August 17.

Sharing the letter on his X account, he wrote: “With utmost humility, sense of affection & gratitude, I have once again submitted my resignation letter to Shri Nitin Nabin ji & have requested that the same be accepted.”

In the letter, he mentions that while he had resigned earlier as well, on July 30, when the party high command did not accept his decision, “after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as national spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP.”

What is also intriguing is his mention of “the events of the last few days, courtesy (of) certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by (my) earlier decision.”

Resignation Letter.



With utmost humility, sense of affection & gratitude i have once again submitted my resignation letter to @BJP4India & Hon’ble Shri @NitinNabin ji & have requested that the same be accepted.



Eternally grateful for guidance, love, respect and platform that… pic.twitter.com/yUvyJiWNdX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 17, 2026

Poonawalla has attributed his decision to “pressing emergency personal and financial circumstances” for his move to the private sector. He reiterated, “I am only leaving the Vyavastha, not the Vyakti or Vichar (I am leaving the organisation, not an individual or the ideology).”

In his X post, he said, “In no other country and no other party would a story like mine, of a young, Pasmanda Muslim, non-dynast, even be possible.”