Prez accepts Maha Guv Koshyari’s resignation, Ramesh Bais is new Governor

Mumbai: In an anticipated development, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Simultaneously, the President has transferred Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais as the new head of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, according to an official communique this morning.

The appointment of Bais, 75 — who has been the previous Governor of Tripura — will take effect from the date he assumes charge in Maharashtra.

The President has carried out a major gubernatorial reshuffle involving accepting the resignations of one Governor (Maharashtra) and one Lt. Governor (Ladakh), and 13 new appointments/transfers across India.

Also Read Timeline of Maharashtra Governor Koshyari’s remarks that triggered controversy

The press communique says, “The President of India has accepted the resignations of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Shri Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.”

It further notifies the following appointments:-

(1) Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

(2) Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim

(3) C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand

(4) Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

(5) Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam

(6) (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh

(7) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh

(8) Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur

(9) La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland

(10) Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

(11) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar

(12) Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra

(13) vBrig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh