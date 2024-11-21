Prez Droupadi Murmu arrives at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 21, as part of her two-day visit.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, Union minister of coal and mines, G Kishan Reddy, and Union minister of state for Home affairs, Bandi Sanjay, along with Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy chief minister, Mallu Batti Vikramarka, women and child welfare minister, Seetkakka, and BJP MPs Eatala Rajender and D Arvind, were present at Begumpet Airport.

Also Read No drones within 20 km of Telangana Secretariat for President’s visit

On November 21, the President will attend an event, Koti Deepotsava 2024, at the NTR Stadium.

On November 22, the President will deliver the inaugural address at the four-day-long Lokmanthan-2024 at Shilpakala Vedika in the city. Over 2,000 delegates worldwide are expected to participate in the fourth edition of Lokmanthan hosted by the RSS’ cultural unit.

Police officials have already released an advisory on traffic restrictions in the city in connection with the President of India’s visit.