No drones within 20 km of Telangana Secretariat for President’s visit

Hyderabad: As the President of India visits Hyderabad, the commissioner of police has issued a two-day ban on the use of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft within a 20 km radius of the Telangana Secretariat.

This ban effective from November 21 till November 22 aims to prevent potential security threats, including attacks by terrorist or antisocial elements using aerial platforms. The prohibition covers a 20 km area around the Telangana Secretariat and extends to strategic vital installations and airports including a 5 km radius around Hyderabad’s main airport.

The order is issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS which mandates strict enforcement with penalties for violations. Hyderabad police have warned that any breach of this order will result in severe legal consequences.

The general citizen is urged to remain vigilant and comply with the ban.

Also Read No drone zone across Madhapur ahead of President’s visit to Hyderabad

President’s visit to Hyderabad

The President of India will inaugurate the LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, at Shilpakala Vedika in Shilparamam of Hyderabad on Friday, November 22.

The programme is being organised by Prajna Pravah, an organisation of ‘nation-first’ intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, the event will feature debates on various topics. The exhibition and cultural programmes for Lok Manthan are slated to begin between November 21 and November 24.

A host of dignitaries including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others are expected to attend the event.