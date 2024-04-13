Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Prez expressed heartfelt tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives for the country in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will keep inspiring the coming generations.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab’s Amritsar.

जलियांवाला बाग में मातृभूमि के लिए सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले सभी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि! स्वराज के लिए प्राणों का उत्सर्ग करने वाली उन सभी महान आत्माओं के प्रति देशवासी सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। मुझे विश्वास है कि उन बलिदानियों की देश-भक्ति की भावना आने वाली… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2024

“My heartfelt tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the motherland in Jallianwala Bagh! The countrymen will always be indebted to all those great souls who sacrificed their lives for swaraj. I am sure that the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will always inspire the coming generations,” the president said in a post in Hindi on X.

“On behalf of my family members across the country, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” PM Modi wrote on X.