Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th August 2024 9:29 am IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday.

They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ here.

A widely-respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the ’90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP.

His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th August 2024 9:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button