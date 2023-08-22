Prez Murmu to embark on 3-day Goa visit from today

She will lay a floral wreath at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan at Panaji.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 22nd August 2023 8:39 am IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI)

Panaji: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she is expected to participate in several events.

On the day of her arrival, she will lay a floral wreath at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan at Panaji.

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception hosted by the state government in her honour.

On Wednesday,Murmu will address the 34th Convocation of Goa University at Durbar Hall, at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula and interact with Vulnerable Tribal Group members.

Later in the evening, she will address the members of Goa Legislative Assembly at Assembly Complex, Porvorim.

