Prez polls: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan cast vote in Amaravati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday cast his vote for the Presidential election at the State Legislative Assembly building here.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader was the first to exercise his franchise. Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and some party MLAs, the chief minister reached the polling booth and after completing the formalities collected the ballot paper from the polling staff and cast his vote.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Home Minister T. Vanita, Tourism Minister R. K. Roja were among those who voted soon after the polling began at 10 a.m.

Also Read Vice Presidential polls: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination

The YSRCP has declared its support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Darupadi Murmu. The ruling party has 156 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly.

YSR Congress MLA from Kandukur in Prakasam district has sought permission to cast his vote at the polling station at Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad. The remaining AMLAs are scheduled to cast their votes at Amaravati.