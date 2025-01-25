Price of Ambani’s new bulletproof Rolls Royce car will shock you

Mumbai: The Ambani family, India’s richest, is renowned for their extravagant lifestyle and unmatched car collection. Recently, they added a unique vehicle to their fleet—a bulletproof Rolls Royce Cullinan. This first armored Cullinan in their collection showcases their blend of luxury and security.

A Custom-Built Masterpiece

Images of the stunning silver Cullinan emerged online, showing it at a Chandigarh workshop specializing in bulletproofing. This customized SUV is estimated to cost over Rs. 20 crore.

The Ambani Family’s Luxury Fleet

The Ambanis’ love for Rolls Royce vehicles is evident, with over ten Cullinans in their collection, as per reports. This includes several Black Badge editions, the Phantom VIII Extended, and India’s first Cullinan, purchased in 2019.

Their wider collection features prestigious brands like Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. Each car reflects their impeccable taste for exclusivity and style.

Mukesh Ambani, often seen in armored sedans like the Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard, chose this SUV for its adaptability to Indian roads. The Cullinan offers the same luxurious comfort with added versatility, making it a practical yet sophisticated choice.