Price of Dipika Kakar’s gift to hubby Shoaib Ibrahim will stun you!

Mumbai: Actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one the most loved and popular couples of the telly world. They met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and eventually fell in love. Taking their relationship a notch higher, Shoaib and Dipika tied the knot in 2018 and their bond is only growing stronger ever since then.

The couple, who are avid social media users, has always kept their followers close through their Instagram. On Monday, Shoaib turned a year older on June 20, 2022. To make his day more special, Dipika surprised him with not just ‘sight-seeing bus trip’ in Mumbai but also with perfect gift whose price will stun you!

In his latest YouTube vlog, we can see Shoaib celebrating his special day with friends and family. He also gave us a sneak-peek of the presents that he received from his dear ones. What caught our attention was something that Dipika gave to his hubby.

The actress gifted white sneakers from the brand Gucci. Well, that’s really adorable! But can you guess the price of those luxury brand shoes? According to Telly Chakkar, the sneakers cost around Rs 77K. One more thing that made Shoaib emotional was a handmade card with a heartfelt note from his father. Have a look at the vlog!

Meanwhile, Shoaib took to his Instagram account to appreciate Dipika. He wrote,” All I want to say is I love you Dipi. Thank you for everything. Thank you for loving me blessed to have you❤️ #alhamdulillah”.

Speaking about their professional front, Shoaib has appeared in many TV shows. He was last seen on the Tv show Ishq Mein Marjawan. As of now, the couple has started their production house Qalb Entertainment.