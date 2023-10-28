Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have taken off for their wedding destination as they prepare to exchange vows on November 1 in a lavish yet intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Friday morning, exuding their impeccable fashion sense. All eyes were on Lavanya’s expensive scarf and its price.

Lavanya complimented a beige Louis Vuitton Essential Scarf with the same colored body hugging dress. According to the brand’s official website, the scarf is worth Rs 52,500.

Varun and Lavanya have opted for Manish Malhotra’s outfits for their wedding and fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the bride and groom’s stunning ensembles on their big day.

Their pre-wedding celebrations will kick off on October 30, 2023, with a glamorous cocktail night. This event promises to blend elegance, romance, and the charm of Italy. On October 31, 2023, both families will come together to celebrate the Haldi ceremony, adding a traditional touch to their grand celebration.

The main event, the wedding, will take place at the luxurious Borgo San Felice Resort, a transformed historic village in the heart of Tuscany, as per reports.