Price of Lavanya Tripathi’s expensive Louis Vuitton scarf

Lavanya and Varun are set to tie the knot on November 1 in a lavish yet intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th October 2023 2:45 pm IST
Price of Lavanya Tripathi's expensive Louis Vuitton scarf
Lavanya Tripathi at Hyderabad airport (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have taken off for their wedding destination as they prepare to exchange vows on November 1 in a lavish yet intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Friday morning, exuding their impeccable fashion sense. All eyes were on Lavanya’s expensive scarf and its price.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Lavanya complimented a beige Louis Vuitton Essential Scarf with the same colored body hugging dress. According to the brand’s official website, the scarf is worth Rs 52,500.

Varun and Lavanya have opted for Manish Malhotra’s outfits for their wedding and fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the bride and groom’s stunning ensembles on their big day.

MS Education Academy

Their pre-wedding celebrations will kick off on October 30, 2023, with a glamorous cocktail night. This event promises to blend elegance, romance, and the charm of Italy. On October 31, 2023, both families will come together to celebrate the Haldi ceremony, adding a traditional touch to their grand celebration.

The main event, the wedding, will take place at the luxurious Borgo San Felice Resort, a transformed historic village in the heart of Tuscany, as per reports.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th October 2023 2:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button