Price of outfit that Anushka Sharma wore for RCB Vs SRH match

Hyderabad: There are cricket matches, and then there are moments that stay with fans. During the IPL 2026 opener, when Virat Kohliled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a strong win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, attention was not only on the field but also in the stands. All eyes were on Anushka Sharma, who once again proved that effortless fashion can make a powerful statement.

Anushka wore a breezy floral ABELY blouse from the brand Sézane, priced at around Rs. 18,877. She paired it with relaxed bell-bottom denim jeans, creating a perfect mix of high-end fashion and everyday comfort. The outfit stood out for its simplicity, yet it looked extremely stylish and modern.

The Look That Defined the Night

The floral blouse added a soft and feminine touch, while the flared denims brought a slightly retro feel. This combination created a balanced look that felt fresh and easygoing. It is a perfect example of how mixing delicate and relaxed pieces can create a strong fashion statement.

The bell-bottom jeans were the highlight of the outfit. They are slowly making a comeback in fashion. The relaxed fit and flare help elongate the body and make the look more flattering. They also add a casual vibe, making the outfit feel natural and wearable.

Anushka kept her look simple with natural hair and minimal makeup. She looked comfortable and confident while enjoying the match. She was seen reacting to moments alongside Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, and her candid expressions quickly went viral.

Kohli’s Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts

The match had a special moment when Kohli finished the chase and blew a flying kiss towards Anushka. The crowd cheered loudly, and the moment spread quickly on social media. Kohli remained unbeaten on 69 runs, helping RCB chase down the target comfortably.

Anushka’s look showed a growing trend in fashion, which focuses on comfort and simplicity. A floral blouse, relaxed jeans, and confidence were enough to create a memorable style moment. It proves that great fashion does not need to be complicated.