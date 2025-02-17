Price of Raha Kapoor’s expensive outfit steals spotlight

Mumbai: Bollywood stars love wearing expensive clothes, and their kids are no different. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, is already making headlines with her cute looks and stylish outfits.

On February 15, the Kapoor family gathered to celebrate veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s birthday. They also had an early birthday celebration for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Jehangir Ali Khan. While the event was full of fun moments, Raha stole the show.

Raha’s Expensive Dress

Apart from her cute expressions, Raha’s dress also caught attention. She wore a cream-colored lace dress with short sleeves, worth Rs. 1,59,743. Her curly hair, styled half open, added to her charm. She looked absolutely adorable in her luxury outfit.

Raha’s Reaction to a Magic Trick

A video from the party went viral, showing Raha watching a magician perform a trick. The magician pulled a white mouse out of a bottle and placed it on her head. While other kids were excited, Raha looked unimpressed and kept drinking water from her bottle. Her calm reaction made everyone smile, and people online loved her attitude.

Bollywood’s Next Star Kid

Bollywood kids are always in the spotlight, and Raha Kapoor is already a fan favorite. She has a natural charm and a great sense of style. While she may not know how famous she is, people love seeing her cute and stylish moments.