Price of Raha Kapoor’s expensive outfit steals spotlight

A video from the party went viral, showing Raha watching a magician perform a trick, the magician pulled a white mouse out of a bottle and placed it on her head

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 17th February 2025 8:02 pm IST
Price of Raha Kapoor’s expensive outfit steals spotlight
Raha Kapoor (X)

Mumbai: Bollywood stars love wearing expensive clothes, and their kids are no different. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, is already making headlines with her cute looks and stylish outfits.

On February 15, the Kapoor family gathered to celebrate veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s birthday. They also had an early birthday celebration for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Jehangir Ali Khan. While the event was full of fun moments, Raha stole the show.

Raha’s Expensive Dress

Apart from her cute expressions, Raha’s dress also caught attention. She wore a cream-colored lace dress with short sleeves, worth Rs. 1,59,743. Her curly hair, styled half open, added to her charm. She looked absolutely adorable in her luxury outfit.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Raha’s Reaction to a Magic Trick

A video from the party went viral, showing Raha watching a magician perform a trick. The magician pulled a white mouse out of a bottle and placed it on her head. While other kids were excited, Raha looked unimpressed and kept drinking water from her bottle. Her calm reaction made everyone smile, and people online loved her attitude.

Magician pulls a trick on Raha Kapoor at Jeh's birthday party
byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Bollywood’s Next Star Kid

Bollywood kids are always in the spotlight, and Raha Kapoor is already a fan favorite. She has a natural charm and a great sense of style. While she may not know how famous she is, people love seeing her cute and stylish moments.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 17th February 2025 8:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button