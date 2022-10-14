Prices of shallots, tomatoes shoot up in TN in wake of heavy rains

Chennai: Heavy to very heavy rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu has led to an increase in prices of vegetables including shallots and tomatoes in the state.

While the price of tomatoes in the wholesale markets of Salem, Erode, Tiruchi, and Tiruchandur was Rs 25 a kg a week ago, after the heavy rains this week, the price has now doubled to Rs 50 a kg. This means the price would be much higher in retail markets with many traders charging according to the demand and the price increases by even Rs 20 per kg in the retail markets.

The price of shallots has also shot up hugely with the vegetable at Rs 100 per kg in the Chennai retail market, against less than Rs 50 kg a week before.

Talking to IANS, Muthuswamy. N, a wholesale distributor of vegetables in Erode, said: “The heavy rains have taken a toll on the vegetables and most of the goods perished. When goods are not there naturally, the price in the wholesale market shoots up and this leads to an increase in the retail market. There are cases wherein the retailers jack up the price by even Rs 20 per kg thus taking the rate astronomically.”

He said that with Diwali, 10 days away, the price of the vegetables will go to the higher side and both shallots and tomatoes may be more costlier in the days to come.

Ranganathan, a trader from Salem, however, said that if the rains are not there and crops are not destroyed, then the price may not shoot up like it has come up now.

“Rains became the main villain and we don’t have any choice as the supply becomes less. If the rains take a back seat, the market will respond favourably and we are certain that it will happen this year,” he told IANS.