Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses PMO officials

New Delhi: Officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) during an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at South Block, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) during an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at South Block, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at South Block, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at South Block, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)