Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aadi Mahotsav

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the students of Eklavya school during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav' - National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a traditional turban of Tripura by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav' - National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a 'shawl' during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav' - National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav' - National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a tribal artist during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav' - National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a tribal artist during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav' - National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Union MoS for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta and others during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav' - National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)