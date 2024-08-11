Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Agricultural Research Institute

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 11th August 2024 5:37 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the release of 109 high yielding, climate resilient and biofortified varieties of crops, at India Agricultural Research Institute, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the release of 109 high yielding, climate resilient and biofortified varieties of crops, at India Agricultural Research Institute, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)
