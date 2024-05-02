Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns for LS polls in Gujarat

Anand: Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) Anand: Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) Anand: Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) Anand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)