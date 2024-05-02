Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns for LS polls in Gujarat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 2nd May 2024 1:48 pm IST
Anand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Anand: Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Anand: Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Anand: Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Anand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Anand, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 2nd May 2024 1:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button