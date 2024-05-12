Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in West Bengal

Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Arambagh in Hooghly district, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Arambagh in Hooghly district, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Arambagh in Hooghly district, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP candidates Kabir Shankar Bose and Locket Chatterjee during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Barrackpore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Barrackpore, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)