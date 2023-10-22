Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gwalior

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2023 1:33 pm IST
Gwalior: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and others during a programme marking the celebration of 125th foundation day of the Scindia School, in Gwalior, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gwalior: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others during a programme marking the celebration of 125th foundation day of the Scindia School, in Gwalior, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gwalior: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia during a programme marking the celebration of 125th foundation day of the Scindia School, in Gwalior, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gwalior: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others during a programme marking the celebration of 125th foundation day of the Scindia School, in Gwalior, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gwalior: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and others releases a postage stamp during a programme marking the celebration of 125th foundation day of the Scindia School, in Gwalior, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

