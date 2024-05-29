Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 29th May 2024 1:51 pm IST
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit at the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the ‘Shiva Lingam’ during his visit to the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Maa Sarada at her residence, in Bagbazar, Kolkata, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Maa Sarada at her residence, in Bagbazar, Kolkata, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the latter’s ancestral house, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Maa Sarada at her residence, in Bagbazar, Kolkata, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

