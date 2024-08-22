Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Poland

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people during his visit to pay tribute at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino and Kolhapur Memorial, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people as arrives to pay tribute at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath as he pays tribute at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian community members upon his arrival, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with artists after their performance upon his arrival at a hotel, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for pictures with artists upon his arrival at a hotel, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)