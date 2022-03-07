Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th March 2022 1:07 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune
Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in a metro train during the inauguration of the Pune Metro Rail Project, in Pune, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (PIB/PTI Photo)
Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation, in Pune district, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pune: Supporters attend a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at MIT College Ground, in Pune district, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Pune Metro Rail Project, in Pune, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (PIB/PTI Photo)

